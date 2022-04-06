3rd Ather Showroom Opens in Bengaluru to Meet High Demand

To meet the strong consumer demand in Bengaluru, Ather Energy has inaugurated its newest retail outlet - Ather Space at Rajajinagar, in association with BIA Ventures. The new Ather showroom will be the brand’s third retail outlet in the city, after launching its first two in Indiranagar and J.P Nagar. The Ather 450X, one of India’s quickest and smartest scooters, alongside the Ather 450 Plus will be retailed at this Ather Space.

Ather Energy has been receiving a phenomenal response and has witnessed a significant surge in demand for its scooters from across Bengaluru. With the opening of the new Ather showroom, customers from West Bengaluru can now purchase and test-ride the Ather 450X from a convenient location in Rajajinagar.

The new Ather showroom will provide a unique ownership experience to customers along with complete service and support for the owners. It will offer customers an opportunity to learn about every aspect of the vehicle and provide a complete overview through a stripped-bare unit on display.

Customers can book test ride slots on the company’s website before visiting the experience centre to experience riding a connected and intelligent scooter. The Ather 450X, alongside the Ather 450 Plus, will be available to test ride and purchase at the new retail outlet. The company has existing retail stores across Karnataka - Bengaluru (2), Mysore, Hubli, and Belgaum, and is ready to open its 6th experience centre.