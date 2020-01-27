Ather 450X teased ahead again of official unveiling tomorrow [Video]

Ather Energy will unveil its latest offering, the 450X performance electric scooter in the Indian market on 28 January 2020. Just hours before the unveiling event, the company has released a teaser video that reveals the dark theme of the upcoming mo.

Also Read: TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India

As seen in the video, the Ather 450X will feature a matte black colour scheme. The glossy panels around the headlight and on the handlebar will add a neat contrast to the visuals. The instrument cluster, too, will feature a dark theme instead of a bright background that is seen on the standard Ather 450.

The visual changes to the Ather 450X over the standard model, however, will be limited to just the paint job, and the design will be the same as that of the standard Ather 450. Hardware specifications, too, will be identical to the Ather 450, and the 450X will use petal-type disc brakes on both wheels to perform the anchoring tasks. The shock absorption duties will be handled by telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. Features such as full LED lighting, the shape of the tail light and the large boot space will be carried forward from the standard 450.

The Ather 450X, along with the standard Ather 450, has been confirmed for Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi-NCR. In fact, the unveiling event of the 450X is scheduled to take in Delhi. Ather Energy is yet to finalise its plans to introduce its products in Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

While the teaser video reveals the updated styling and revisions to the instrument cluster, the performance figures are yet to be revealed. The Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer had stated that the 450X will pack "better performance, better connectivity and more intelligence" than the standard model. Thus, we would most likely see improved acceleration and top speed on the 450X. For reference, the standard Ather 450's motor produces 5.4 kW of power and 20.5 Nm of torque that help the electric scooter accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.9 seconds. The top speed of the standard model is rated at 80 km/h.

Also Read: Chetak Vs. Ather 450 - Tech Spec Comparison

All the upgrades will push the prices higher and the Ather 450X will carry a premium over the standard model's INR 1,13,715 lakh on-road (Bengaluru) tag.