Aprilia RS 660 latest spy shots reveal new details - Report

The Aprilia RS 660 has been spotted testing once again. The latest spy shots of the upcoming middleweight supersport motorcycle reveal a few new details.

Aprilia Rs 660 Spy Shot New Headlamp
One of the two motorcycles features a slightly revised front end with a small circular (possibly) LED light placed in the middle of the two LED headlamps.

The latest spy pictures tell us that two Aprilia RS 660 bikes were out on the roads in Italy for testing. While both the test bikes look identical, there are some differences between them, especially in terms of lighting. One of the two motorcycles features a slightly revised front end with a small circular (possibly) LED light placed in the middle of the two LED headlamps. It also has side turn indicators integrated into the rearview mirrors.

These two features are new and weren’t present in any of the previous spy shots of the motorcycle. Perhaps, there would be two different variants of the Aprilia RS 660 - a standard model and a premium model with side turn indicators mounted on the rearview mirrors. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below.

The Aprilia RS 660 was supposed to be revealed to the public in May this year during the Aprilia Festival in Mugello. Unfortunately, the event had to be postponed indefinitely because of the Covid-19 crisis. However, since things are gradually returning to normal now, the Italian motorcycle company is expected to make an announcement regarding the launch/reveal of the RS 660 soon.

The production-spec Aprilia RS 660 made its debut at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. It uses a 660cc forward-facing, liquid-cooled mill which makes 100 HP of power. Aprilia says that the forward-facing configuration helped it to make the engine as compact as possible. It also allowed the engineers to exploit the spaces and create a slim, lightweight chassis. No wonder why the RS 660 weighs 169 kg only.

Aprilia Rs 660 Spy Shot New Indicators
Perhaps, there would be two different variants of the Aprilia RS 660 - a standard model and a premium model with side turn indicators mounted on the rearview mirrors.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 660 preliminary brochure revealed

Aprilia RS 660 Key Features

  • 41 mm USD adjustable front forks
  • Latest generation APRC package
  • Cornering ABS
  • TFT instrument cluster
  • Full-LED lighting

[Source: omnimoto.it]

Aprilia RS 660 - Image Gallery

