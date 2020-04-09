Aprilia SXR to be launched in September - Is it worth the wait?

The upcoming Aprilia SXR range of maxi-scooters includes two models - SXR 125 and SXR 160. Both of them were showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and are scheduled to be launched in India in September this year. So, are they worth the wait? Let’s find out.

The Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 feature a design that’s somewhat new for the Indian market. To ensure that both the maxi-scooters look as appealing as possible, Aprilia has added various attractive elements like the triple headlight setup, twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting, fully digital instrument cluster, large tinted windscreen and alloy wheels.

When it comes to comfort and practicality, the Aprilia SXR maxi-scooters have been given features like a large and comfortable seat, relaxed and neutral riding position, telescopic front forks, split glovebox with a USB charger at the front and large under-seat storage space with light.

In terms of performance, the Aprilia SXR 125 is expected to be powered by the same 125 cc single-cylinder engine that has been fitted in the latest BS6 version of the Aprilia SR 125. This 3-valve fuel-injected mill produces 9.5 BHP and 9.9 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the larger capacity Aprilia SXR 160 would feature the 160 cc single-cylinder engine sourced from the BS6-compliant Aprilia SR 160. This is also a 3-valve fuel-injected powerplant that develops 11 PS and 11.6 Nm of torque.

Since the Aprilia SXR 125 and SXR 160 will be premium products, they are expected to be a bit expensive. The SXR 125 would fall in the price range of INR 1.0-1.10 lakh* whereas the SXR 160 would cost between INR 1.15-1.25 lakh*. Pre-bookings for both the models will commence in August.

All things considered, both the Aprilia SXR maxi-scooters should be quite an interesting buy. They have the necessary aesthetic features to help them stand out from the crowd. Considering their engine outputs, they should provide peppy performance and respectable fuel economy. They also have a good number of practical features. Overall, the Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 should be able to justify their premium price tags and are definitely worth the wait.

