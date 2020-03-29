The Aprilia SXR 125 and Aprilia SXR 160 that were unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 created quite a buzz in the industry. With these upcoming models, Aprilia wants to enter the maxi-scooter segment in the country.

Aprilia SXR Design

Aprilia has ensured that it implements some of its big-bike characteristics in its SXR maxi-scooter. No wonder the SXR has such a sporty and aggressive design. The triple headlight setup is something that only Aprilia could flawlessly pull off. On the Aprilia SXR, they look very mean and angry. The front apron of the maxi-scooter is quite simple and features some graphics and minimal chrome embellishments. The profile is also quite sporty courtesy of the design of the seat and bodywork. The rear end of the Aprilia SXR flaunts sharp looks. The massive pillion grab rail and twin-LED taillight setup, are the two main features at the back of the Aprilia SXR.

Aprilia SXR Features

Apart from a really attractive aerodynamic design, the Aprilia SXR also has some interesting features, such as:

LED headlights

LED DRLs

Telescopic forks

Alloy wheels

Front disc brake

ABS/CBS

Chrome-plated exhaust heat shield

Large comfortable seat

Twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting

Full-digital instrument cluster

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

Large under-seat storage space with light

Large tinted windscreen

Aprilia SXR Specifications

Aprilia has not disclosed the official specifications of either the SXR 125 or the SXR 160. The SXR 125 is expected to be powered by the 125 cc single-cylinder 3-valve fuel-injected engine of the SR 125 BS6 that produces 9.5 BHP and 9.9 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the bigger SXR 160 would use the SR 160 BS6’ 160 cc single-cylinder, 3-valve fuel-injected engine that churns out 11 PS and 11.6 Nm of torque.

Aprilia SXR Launch Date

Aprilia has confirmed that it will launch the new SXR 125 and SXR 160 in India in September this year. The Italian company will also open 80 new dealerships across the country for the launch of the SXR maxi-scooters.

Aprilia SXR Price

As the Aprilia SXR 125 is a more premium offering than the Aprilia SR 125, it will be more expensive. The latest BS6 variant of the SR 125 retails at INR 92,181*. The SXR 125 is expected to cost INR 1.0 lakh* or more. Similarly, the price of the Aprilia SR 160 BS6 starts at INR 1.04 lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 1.13 lakh*, and so, the Aprilia SXR 160 could be priced in the INR 1.15-1.25 lakh* range.

Aprilia SXR Rivals

The maxi-scooter segment in India isn’t crowded at the moment. The Aprilia SXR 125 would compete with the Suzuki Burgman 125 which has a 124 cc 2-valve engine that produces 8.7 PS and 10 Nm of torque. The Suzuki Burgman 125 BS6 retails at INR 77,900*. The Aprilia SXR 160 doesn’t really have a direct rival as of now. However, Suzuki is reportedly working on a 150 cc Burgman Street but details about it are still blurred.

For more such featured stories, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom