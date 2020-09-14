Aprilia SXR 160 teaser image released, India launch soon

It was just a couple of weeks ago when the Aprilia SXR 160 India launch details were revealed by the Piaggio India Chief, Diego Graffi during the digital launch of the Vespa Racing Sixties scooters. Now, we have got the first Aprilia SXR 160 teaser image.

The teaser picture shows the silhouette of the front fascia of the upcoming maxi-scooter. We can see the smart LED DRLs which are incorporated in the twin-LED headlight setup. We can also make out the large windscreen which adds more spice to the overall visual appeal. While the Aprilia SXR 160 launch date is not mentioned in the teaser image, it does say ‘Coming Soon’.

We already know that the Aprilia SXR 160 India launch is expected to take place in the period of September to December 2020. And the first teaser image confirms that it is only a matter of time when the gorgeous 160cc maxi-scooter will make it to our shores.

The all-new Aprilia SXR 160 will clearly be a premium scooter from the company in the Indian market. It is very likely to sit above the Aprilia SR 160 which is already available in our country. The SXR 160 would be powered by the same 160cc, single-cylinder, 3-valve engine with BS6-compliance that is being used in the SR 160 where it produces 11 PS of maximum power and 11.6 Nm of peak torque.

Some of the key features of the Aprilia SXR 160 include:

LED headlights

LED DRLs

Telescopic forks

Alloy wheels

Front disc brake

ABS/CBS

Chrome-plated exhaust heat shield

Large comfortable seat

Twin-LED taillight with LED signature lighting

Full-digital instrument cluster

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

Large under-seat storage space with light

Large tinted windscreen

Based on the SXR 160, Aprilia also has a less powerful and more affordable SXR 125, which is expected to break cover soon after its parent model is launched. The upcoming Aprilia SXR 160 price is likely to be higher than that of the SR 160 considering its list of features. For reference, the Aprilia SR 160 starts at INR 1.04 lakh* and goes all the way up to INR 1.13 lakh*.