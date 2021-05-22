Aprilia SXR 160 Sportbike Concept Looks Ready to Take on Suzuki Gixxer SF

An automotive artist has created a sportbike concept based on the Aprilia SXR 160. We can see in the rendering that the maxi-scooter has been totally transformed into a fully-faired and attractive motorcycle. Going by the looks of this concept, it appears that it can take on the Suzuki Gixxer SF.

The Aprilia SXR 160 Sportbike Concept is the work of a digital creator who is quite popular on Instagram and known by the name “Abin Designs”. The motorcycle contains a few parts that have been borrowed from the parent maxi-scooter. For instance, the aggressive-looking LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs have been carried over. Similarly, the artist has cleverly implemented the LED tail light into the render. Another interesting element is the exhaust. The design of the muffler has been left almost unchanged, however, it’s been placed under the seat to give the motorcycle an overall sportier stance.

Some of the key features of the Aprilia SXR 160 Sportbike Concept that we can see in the pictures include a pair of clip-on handlebars, a step-up seat, angular fairing, alloy wheels, USD front forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes at both ends, and a sloping fuel tank.

We are expecting this Aprilia SXR 160 Sportbike Concept to have the same 160cc single-cylinder engine that comes with the original SXR 160 maxi-scooter. It’s actually tuned to produce 10.9PS of max power and 11.6Nm of peak torque. These aren’t the best figures that we’ve seen in the 160cc motorcycle segment. For example, the Suzuki Gixxer SF uses a 155cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of delivering 13.6PS of max power at 8000rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 6000rpm.

So, in terms of performance and specs, the Suzuki Gixxer SF would beat the Aprilia SXR 160 Sportbike Concept, however, we think that the tables could turn if aesthetics are brought into the equation. What do you have to say about it? Drop a comment below and let us know.

