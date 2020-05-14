Aprilia SXR 125 price announcement postponed to 2021 - Report

The Aprilia SXR 125 price announcement has been postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as per a new report. The younger sibling of the Aprilia SXR 160 is one of the most anticipated maxi-scooters in India.

At Auto Expo 2020, Aprilia confirmed that it will launch the new SXR 125 along with the SXR 160 in India sometime Q3 2020. However, because of the crisis caused by the deadly coronavirus, the Italian brand has postponed the launch of both the upcoming maxi-scooters. As per another recent report, the bigger Aprilia SXR 160 is likely to be launched by the end of September or early October 2020 now.

The Aprilia SXR 125 is identical to the more powerful Aprilia SXR 160. It has attractive styling with features such as triple LED headlight setup, twin-LED taillight, alloy wheels, front disc brake, large and sporty bodywork. Aprilia has equipped it with a fully-digital instrument cluster, split glovebox with a USB charger at the front, large tinted windscreen and a large comfortable seat as well.

As far as the Aprilia SXR 125’s engine is concerned, it would most likely use the 125 cc single-cylinder 3-valve fuel-injected mill of the Aprilia SR 125. This BS6 mill churns out 9.5 BHP and 9.9 Nm of torque.

While the Aprilia SXR 125 will be more affordable than the Aprilia SXR 160, it will undoubtedly be more expensive than the BS6 SR 125, which retails at INR 92,181*. So, expect the upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street rival to cost INR 1.0 lakh* or more.

*Ex-showroom

[Source: zigwheels.com]