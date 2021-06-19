Ampere Zeal, Magnus Pro Electric Scooters Get More Affordable

Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro electric scooters have become more affordable. Prices of both EVs have been reduced following the revised FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) policy that has been recently announced by the Indian Govt.

As per the revised FAME II scheme, the subsidy amount for electric two-wheelers, that meet certain eligibility conditions, has been increased from INR 10,000 per kWh to up to INR 15,000 per kWh. The significant hike of 50% will result in eligible electric two-wheelers in India getting more affordable. As a result, the Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro electric scooter have become cheaper.

Also Read: Revolt RV400 Price Drops Under INR 1 Lakh, Bookings Reopen Tomorrow

Speaking on this, Roy Kurian, COO, E-Mobility Business (2 & 3-Wheeler), Ampere Electric, said:

With significant subsidy revision in FAME II policy, the scheme makes EV affordable as more and more customers can now go for it. Ampere will pass the subsidy benefits to its customers making Ampere electric scooters more affordable to people and help strengthen our customer base.

Following is a detailed price table that shows the old and new prices of the Ampere Zeal and Magnus Pro electric scooters.

Model Old Price New Price Price Drop Zeal INR 68,990 INR 59,990 INR 9,000 Magnus Pro INR 74,990 INR 65,990 INR 9,000

As we can see in the table above, the Ampere Zeal used to retail at INR 68,990 but now with the revised FAME II scheme its price has dropped to INR 59,990. Similarly, the Ampere Magnus Pro that had a sticker price of INR 74,990, is currently available at INR 65,990. Both electric scooters witness a price reduction of INR 9,000 and thus have become even more affordable to customers across the country.

Ampere isn't the only electric vehicle manufacturer that has reduced the prices of its electric scooters following the revised FAME II policy. Companies such as Ather Energy and Okinawa have also come forward and announced priced reduction of their products.

All prices are ex-showroom, Bengaluru