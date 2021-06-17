Revolt RV400 Price Drops Under INR 1 Lakh, Bookings Reopen Tomorrow

Revolt RV400 price has been reduced to under INR 1 lakh (in Delhi) after the Indian Govt. recently revised the FAME II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles in India) scheme. Bookings for the electric motorcycle will reopen from tomorrow.

Revolt Motors has announced that it has reduced the price of the Revolt RV400, its flagship product. The electric motorcycle now retails at an ex-showroom price of INR 90,799 in Delhi. The new figure has been achievable owing to the revised FAME II incentive and the Delhi government incentive on electric vehicles.

Also Read: TVS iQube Price Reduced by Nearly 10% Thanks to Revised FAME II Scheme

As per the revised FAME II scheme, the subsidy amount for electric two-wheelers, that meet certain eligibility conditions, has been increased from INR 10,000 per kWh to up to INR 15,000 per kWh. The significant hike of 50% will result in eligible electric two-wheelers in India getting more affordable. At INR 90,799 (ex-showroom, Dehli), Revolt Motors says that at this price point, the Revolt RV400 costs lesser than the ICE motorcycles available in its category.

Apart from reducing the Revolt RV400 price, the company has also announced that it will reopen the bookings for the electric motorcycle across 6 cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad) from tomorrow. The bookings will start at 12 pm on 18 June 2021 and will remain open for a limited period. With the brand’s contactless online booking system, customers can register for bookings through the “Notify Me” tab on the official website before the bookings go live.

The Revolt RV400 was launched in 2019. It has a 3 kW (Mid Drive) motor, powered by a 72V, 3.24 kWh Lithium-Ion battery that is capable of taking the electric motorcycle to a top speed of 85 kmph. There are 3 riding modes - Eco, Normal and Sport. The EV also comes with USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the back.

The Revolt RV400 can be operated through the MyRevolt App, which offers connectivity features such as bike locator/Geo-fencing, customised sounds that you can change with just a tap on the screen, complete bike diagnostics, battery status, historical data on your rides and total KMs done. It also provides an option of locating the nearest Revolt Switch Station to swap your RV400’s battery at, and be on the move in less than 60 seconds.