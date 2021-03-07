Ampere Magnus Pro Electric Scooter Top Speed & Acceleration Test

The Ampere Magnus Pro was launched in the Indian market in June 2020. It is the company’s flagship product that’s on sale for INR 73,990 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The electric scooter has a 60V/30Ah advanced Lithium-Ion battery pack and a 1200W motor. Ampere Electric says that the Magnus Pro has a top speed of 55km/h and can do the 0-40km/h sprint in 10 seconds. How true is that? Let’s find out.

We carried out 3 attempts to check Ampere Electric’s claims about the Magnus Pro’s acceleration and top speed. In the first attempt, we reached 40km/h from a standstill in 7.93 seconds and keeping the throttle pinned, we achieved a top speed of 52km/h in 15.37 seconds. In our second try, the 0-40km/h sprint was covered in 7.87 seconds whereas a top speed of 53km/h was attained in 17.83 seconds. And in our final go, the Magnus Pro was able to touch the 40km/h mark in 7.30 seconds and achieved 53km/h in 15.37 seconds.

So out of the three attempts, we take the best scores. The fastest 0-40km/h time which we recorded was 7.30 seconds. And the max top speed of the electric scooter that we achieved was 53km/h which was attained in 15.37 seconds. As a result, the Ampere Magnus Pro electric scooter stays true to its claimed 0-40km/h time. In fact, it proved to be much quicker. As for the top speed, it’s very close to the said figure and that’s alright.

Ampere Electric says that the Magnus Pro can provide a range of up to 100km in Eco Mode on a single charge. Speaking of charge, the battery pack takes 5 to 6 hours to fully charge. However, it can also be swapped with another battery pack since it is detachable. As for the features, the Ampere Magnus Pro comes with a full-digital instrument cluster, USB charger, large under-seat storage area with LED light, anti-theft alarm, remote keyless entry, tubeless tyres, and CBS. The electric scooter offers long legroom of 450mm along with a relaxed sitting position which makes riding comfortable and easy.

