Ampere Electric launches a new exchange program for its electric scooters

Ampere Electric has launched a new exchange program for its electric scooters. The wholly-owned electric mobility subsidiary of Greaves Cotton Ltd has partnered up with CredR, an omnichannel two-wheeler used consumer brand, for the new program.

Under the new Ampere Electric exchange program, customers can trade their used petrol-powered two-wheeler for a brand-new Ampere electric scooter. Buyers will need to bring their old petrol two-wheeler for a physical inspection and valuation at any Ampere Electric showroom. An instant price quote/estimate will be generated through the proprietary pricing application powered by CredR.

To complete the transaction, CredR will verify the documents and the health of the petrol-powered two-wheeler. The exchange price will then be adjusted against the final cost of the new Ampere electric scooter.

For now, the new Ampere Electric exchange program is available in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad only. The EV-maker will soon expand this program in more cities.

Speaking on the announcement of the new exchange program, Mr P Sanjeev, COO, Ampere Electric, said:

As one of the leading EV brands in India, we are looking to enhance accessibility & affordability for e2W buyers. Post unlock, we have seen good demand for Ampere electric scooters as a reliable and affordable personal mobility solution. We believe increased consciousness towards safer and affordable means for transportation will make more petrol buyers consider EV. At this juncture, instant exchange scheme from CredR clubbed with unique leasing & low instalments will only help more people buy an Ampere electric scooter. Ampere Electric has fast expanded its presence across the length & breadth of the country with overall footprint now around 250 EV dealerships.

Earlier this year, Ampere Electric launched the Magnus Pro in the country. Priced at INR 73,990 (ex-showroom), the new electric scooter is the company’s flagship product and has received a fantastic response in the market.