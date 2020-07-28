Upcoming Kia Seltos EV Looks Production-Ready In This Life-Like Render

The Kia Seltos has become a popular choice for those looking to buy an SUV under the INR 20 lakh bracket. Kia Motor India even managed to defy the recent market slump, all based on the smart pricing of the Kia Seltos. The company has also been working on a new all-electric version of the Seltos, what Kia likes to call a ‘derivative EV models’. Not only will this increase brand loyalty but also helps keep costs down for the end user. Giving us a glimpse of what the new Kia Seltos EV could look like, ElectricVehicleWeb.in has released new renders on its website.

From the renders, we can see that the Kia Seltos EV will be aimed at being a budget-oriented model and thus, keeps the body panel modifications to a minimum. In the render, the Kia Seltos EV looks practically identical to the regular Kia Seltos, apart from changes to its front profile. The upper and lower grille have been deleted in favour of body-coloured panels, which will help with better aerodynamic efficiency and larger driving range. On the right-hand corner of the upper grille, you will find a flap that houses the battery charging slot. The colour chosen for the render is white and complemented by diamond-cut 17-inch alloy wheels, the overall design is quite pleasing. To add to its character, the Kia Seltos EV will likely feature blue-coloured finishes on certain panels, indicating the presence of an environmentally-friendly vehicle.

In terms of mechanicals, the Kia Seltos EV could be powered by two battery pack options - one is a 64 kWh battery borrowed from the Hyundai Kona EV or the 56.5 kWh option which can be found on the Kia K3 EV which will be launched in China very soon. While the former develops 204bhp and 395Nm of torque in its current state, the latter is a more affordable option; it develops 36bhp and 118Nm of torque, with a driving range of 65km. The Kia Seltos EV is currently only being considered for sale in China. However, as a more affordable option to the Hyundai Kona EV, the Kia Seltos EV has all the right ingredients to be well-received.

Source: EletricVehicleWeb.in