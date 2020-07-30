Kia Sonet Official Images Revealed Ahead Of Global Premiere On August 7

Kia currently sells Seltos and Carnival in the Indian market. However, the South-Korean carmaker is all set to enter the hotly contested sub-4m compact-SUV segment by taking the veils off the Sonet on August 7. The Sonet is going to be the brand’s move against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more. However, right before the launch, Kia has revealed the official design sketches of the Sonet that shed a lot of details of the upcoming compact-SUV. The sketches suggest that production-spec Sonet will continue to look like the concept form that was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo.

It can be seen in the images that the Sonet gets a high-set bonnet, Kia-signature Tiger Nose grille, and sleek LED headlamps with toothed LED DRLs. Also, the front bumper design replicates of the one sported by the Sonet's concept form. Moving over to the sides, it gets a set of flashy alloy wheels and the reverse-inclined C-pillar. These design elements have been incorporated straight from the concept version as well.

To upkeep the SUV-quotient, use of elements like chunky dual-tone roof rails, wraparound rear windscreen, and black cladding can also be seen. Overall the exterior profile of the Sonet looks muscular and dynamic from every angle.

Kia has also revealed the interior design of the Sonet and it continues to carry the cohesion with the bold-looking exterior. It gets unibody housing for the all-digital instrument cluster and the infotainment unit, which is inspired by the Seltos like the multi-function steering wheel. Kia has confirmed that Sonet will come with a massive 10.25-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment system, making it the biggest display in its segment. Along with the display, it will also get sound mood lighting.

As seen in the spy shots, the dashboard of the Sonet is upright and gets rectangular AC vents with filleted edges. They for sure look bulky and impart a sense of boldness to the overall design. The Sonet will also offer the convenience of different drive and traction control modes. However, it will be offered in an FWD layout only.

Talking of the powertrain, the Sonet is expected to come with 3 engine options – 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L turbo-diesel. These motors will put out a peak power output of 83 PS, 120 PS, and 100 PS, respectively. The transmission options on the Sonet will comprise of a 5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed iMT, and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is expected to carry a starting price of Rs. 8.00 lakh as Kia is planning to launch it as a premium offering in comparison to the Hyundai Venue, which it borrows its underpinnings from.

