All-new Hero Xtreme 160R begins to arrive at showrooms - Report

Hero MotoCorp has re-entered the popular 160-200cc segment in the domestic two-wheeler segment with a bang thanks to the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R. The highly-awaited motorcycle, that was first showcased at the Hero World 2020 media event in February this year, has been recently launched in the country at a starting price of INR 99,950* and now it has started arriving at the brand’s showrooms.

Several pictures of the new Hero Xtreme 160R parked at what seems to be a Hero MotoCorp dealership have surfaced the internet. The images reveal two colours of the new motorbike - Pearl Silver White and Sports Red. The 163cc motorcycle will also be available in a Vibrant Blue colour scheme.

The Hero Xtreme 160R has two variants - front disc and double discs. The pictures are of which variant is unclear. The Xtreme 160R front disc trim costs INR 99,950* whereas the double discs trim retails at INR 1,03,500*. Apart from the difference in the braking department, both the variants are identical to each other.

The 163cc single-cylinder engine of the Hero Xtreme 160R is capable of producing 15bhp of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm. It is an air-cooled powerplant which complies with the latest and stricter Bharat Stage 6 emission standards. It features a SOHC setup and comes equipped with Hero MotoCorp’s XSens technology and advanced Programmed-Fuel-Injection.

Hero MotoCorp has done a brilliant job when it comes to the styling of the all-new Xtreme 160R. This motorcycle is undoubtedly one of the best-looking products available in the segment. With features such an aggressively-designed LED headlamp, premium LED indicators with hazard lights function, compact sport exhaust, integrated pillion grab rail, smoked signature LED taillamp and fully-digital instrument cluster, the Hero Xtreme 160R should be easily able to give some sleepless nights to its direct rivals including the TVS Apache RTR 160, Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, Suzuki Gixxer, and Yamaha FZ-Fi.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi