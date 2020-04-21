7-seat Hyundai Creta to carry a more upmarket design - IAB Report

The 7-seat Hyundai Creta is going to have considerable design changes in order to look more elegant than the 5-seat Hyundai Creta. Here’s a new rendering by our specialist Shoeb Kalania to show you these visual changes on the Hyundai Creta seven seater.

First things first, the Hyundai Creta’s 7-seat version is likely to have a longer wheelbase. Technically it is possible to extend the wheelbase of the 5-seat version by at least 30 mm. The elongated version will have a flatter roofline and beltline, a slimmer Lightening Arch pillar and a rear quarter glass to accommodate the extra two passengers more comfortably.

At the front, Hyundai will give the 7-seat Creta a distinctive, chrome-studded grille that reminds customers of the Palisade even more than the 5-seat Creta. Our rendering shows even a smaller faux skid plate and a resultantly larger lower air intake at the front.

On the sides, in addition to the aforementioned changes, spy shots have shown different silver garnish on the rocker panels, one that underlines the bigger dimensions. We’ve also put on more new 17-inch alloy wheels to go with the more posh character.

At the rear, there will be one of the biggest changes all around, and that will be wider tail lamps that extend inwards onto the tailgate. The interior hasn’t been seen so far, but we do expect a different trim and upholstery. The 7-seat version may include some additional features, such as front parking sensors, 360-degree camera, head-up display, customisable ambient lighting and blind spot monitor.

Hyundai may offer the Creta seven seater with 1.5L N/A petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), 1.0L turbocharged petrol (140 PS/242 Nm) and 1.5L turbocharged diesel (115 PS/250 Nm) engine options. These engines should be linked to a 6-speed MT/CVT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed MT/6-speed AT respectively. Don’t expect an AWD system in the three-row version in any of the configurations.

The prices of the 7-seat Hyundai Creta may start at over INR 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Its launch could take place in early 2021. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.