5 things you need to know about the Kia Sonet (Kia QYI) - IAB picks

One of Auto Expo 2020's most anticipated world premieres is the Kia Sonet (codename: Kia QYI). Here are 5 things you need to know about this upcoming concept SUV:

1. Design

The teaser images of the Kia Sonet indicate that except for the signature tigernose radiator grille, it will be like no other Kia you've ever seen before. A concave front fascia, muscular wheel arches, connected tail lights, gold paint, black C-pillar blades and flush door handles will be among the visual highlights of the concept.

The Kia Sonet teased suggests that the SUV will have an upright stance with conventional proportions and high ground clearance, a recipe already proved successful by models like the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue.

2. Features

Kia has already shown the Indian masses how well equipped its models can be with the Seltos and the Carnival. Given the massive competition in the sub-compact SUV segment, the company will equip the Selos with some segment-exclusive and best-in-class features.

In addition to the aforementioned flush door handles, expect the Kia Seltos to feature full LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps, LED tail lamps and machined alloy wheels on the outside. On the inside key features should include an 8-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, built-in eSIM for UVO car connectivity features, push button start with keyless entry, automatic climate control, wireless charger, electric sunroof, rear AC vents, six airbags and much more.

3. Specifications

While Kia hasn’t disclosed any details on the powertrain options of the Sonet, it is clear that it will share much of its mechanicals with its mechanical cousin - the Hyundai Venue. Both models will be based on the same platform.

The engine options will likely include a 1.0L turbocharged petrol unit (120 PS/171 Nm), a 1.5L N/A petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.5L turbocharged diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). 6-speed manual and 7-speed dual-clutch automatic should be the transmission choices. The 1.0L engine and the 7-speed DCT are already available in the Hyundai SUV.

Front-wheel drive drivetrain layout will be standard in this Kia SUV.

4. Launch Timeline

To gauge public interest towards the Sonet, Kia will be showcasing it in a near-production form at Auto Expo 2020. It has confirmed that the launch will take place in the second half of the year. The production version will be unveiled closer to the launch.

5. Prices

The Kia Sonet's prices will likely fall in the range of INR 7-11 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford Ecosport and Mahindra XUV300 will be the key rivals. Renault is also going to unveil a sub-4 metre SUV in concept form at Auto Expo 2020 and launch the production version in the second half of the year. Nissan, too, has announced a sub-4 metre SUV for launch later this year.