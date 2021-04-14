Meteor-Based 350cc Royal Enfield Motorcycle Spied - Hunter or Roadster?

A bunch of new spy shots have surfaced on the internet. They seem to be of an upcoming 350cc Royal Enfield motorcycle inspired by the Meteor 350. Could it be the Hunter or Roadster?

The Meteor 350 is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle that’s based on the company’s newly developed J-platform. It was only a matter of time before RE used this platform as the foundation for its future models. Now, the new spy pictures, that have been shared by Grasholt Vlogs, show us an upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycle that seems to be based on the same J-platform.

We can see in the spy pictures that this Royal Enfield motorcycle features an upswept exhaust, wide tyres, redesigned side panels, muscular front look, and split grab rails. Going by these elements, we can say that this motorcycle has a sportier stance than that of the Meteor. The taillight and rear side turn signals are located right behind the seat. The license plate is placed at the end of the rear fender. The motorcycle uses disc brakes on both ends and, a closer observation reveals, newly designed alloy wheels.

One of the spy shots shows us the instrument cluster of this Royal Enfield motorcycle. It is very similar to that of the Meteor with a big dial containing an analogue speedometer and a small display in the middle. The Tripper Navigation module is located on the right. It allows riders to connect their smartphones to it via Bluetooth and benefit from the turn-by-turn navigation details. It is powered by Google Maps and Royal Enfield app.

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 uses a 349cc single-cylinder engine that has been appreciated for its smoother operation thanks to the presence of an advanced SOHC and a balancer shaft. We think that the Royal Enfield motorcycle in the spy shots uses the same engine considering its external design.

Now, the name of this Royal Enfield motorcycle is unclear at the moment. Some speculations say that it’s the Hunter whereas others suggest that it’d be called the Roadster. The Chennai-based company had trademarked both these titles in the past, however, it hasn’t confirmed for which models it will use them. Going by the visual stance and features of the motorcycle in the spy shots, we think that the Royal Enfield Roadster suits better for this machine. What do you have to say?

