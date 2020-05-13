305 km/h Audi RS Q8 being considered for launch in India - Report

In January, the Audi Q8 reached Indian showrooms. Now, the Audi RS Q8 high-performance flagship SUV is under consideration for launch in India.

Speaking to Evo India recently, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi (India), said: “We’ve already revealed the RS Q8 and that is also one of the topics we have on the table.”

We are yet to make a decision, which way to go. I already see a lot of enthusiasm among journalists like you, who have been reading about this and also a few customers who also want us to bring these cars but we are contemplating on that.

The Audi RS Q8 is the big daddy of the Audi RS line-up. Being the biggest model of the range, it gets one of the most capable powerplants the four-ringed brand has to offer, a 4.0-litre TFSI bi-turbo V8 petrol engine. This engine, with a 1-3-7-2-6-5-4-8 firing order for a loud exhaust note, puts out a whopping 600 PS of maximum power at 6,000 rpm and a colossal 800 Nm of maximum torque at 2,200-4,500 rpm.

The Audi RS Q8’s engine is equipped with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that allows coasting with the engine off (for up to 40 seconds), fast restart and an extended stop/start range. A standard 8-speed tiptronic automatic transmission channels power to the quattro permanent AWD system. A rear differential for active torque vectoring is available optionally.

The Audi RS Q8 accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. The top speed, of course, is electronically curtailed to 250 km/h. And yes, there is an option to increase the top speed, to 305 km/h. Unlike in the Audi Q8, four-wheel steering is a standard feature. The driver can select from eight drive modes, including two exclusive RS1 and RS2 modes. The RS1 and RS2 profiles can be selected via an exclusive RS mode button on the steering wheel.

Stopping power in the Audi RS Q8 comes from ventilated and perforated steel disc brakes measuring 420 mm at the front and 370 mm at the rear. There is an option to go for 34 kg lighter, ceramic disc brakes measuring 440 mm at the front and 370 mm at the rear. 22-inch wheels wrapped in 295/40 tyres are standard. As an option, buyers can go for 23-inch wheels shod with 295/35 tyres.

In Germany, the Audi RS Q8 costs EUR 1,27,000 or INR 1.04 crore (INR 1,03,87,203.00). In India, the price of the same high-performance SUV will likely be close to INR 2.25 crore (ex-showroom). Not bad for a cut-price Lamborghini Urus, that too with more practicality, yes? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Also Read: 2021 Audi A3 Sedan breaks cover, priced from INR 25 lakh in Germany

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Audi updates and the latest four-wheeler news.

[Source: evoindia.com]