2027 Kia Telluride Grows Larger, Bolder, and More Capable

Kia has unveiled the second-generation 2027 Telluride, a bigger and more refined take on its popular midsize SUV. Set to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, the all-new Telluride will hit showrooms in the first quarter of 2026 with fresh design elements, expanded dimensions, and enhanced off-road capability.

The 2027 Telluride is 2.3 inches longer than its predecessor, with a wheelbase stretched by nearly three inches and an extra inch of height, promising more cabin space and presence. Kia will offer the SUV in multiple trims, including the rugged X-Pro variant, aimed at adventure enthusiasts.

Design updates include vertical LED strips with Star Map lighting graphics, flush-fitting door handles, and a more muscular stance. The X-Pro trim amps up the toughness with blacked-out accents, 9.1 inches of ground clearance, all-terrain tyres, and front and rear recovery hooks. Adding to the flair are ground-projection lights from the mirrors and bumper for improved visibility in the dark.

Inside, the cabin gains more room, with up to half an inch of extra headroom even in models equipped with sunroofs. Kia also introduces new paint shades — Black Jade Green and Terrain Brown — offered in both glossy and matte finishes, expanding the Telluride’s palette to ten exterior colours.

With its larger proportions, bold styling, and adventure-ready trims, the 2027 Kia Telluride looks set to continue its reign as one of the most desirable three-row SUVs in its class.