Toyota Rumion Now Gets 6 Airbags Standard Across All Variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has strengthened the safety quotient of its MPV, the Rumion, by making six airbags standard across all variants. This move underlines the brand’s focus on passenger protection and aligns with its customer-first approach.

Enhanced Safety Package

The Rumion now offers dual front, side, and curtain shield airbags, ensuring 360-degree protection for all occupants. Additionally, the top V grade gets a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), further boosting safety and convenience.

Design & Comfort

Positioned as a stylish yet practical 7-seater, the Rumion features a chrome-accented grille, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and dual-tone machined alloys. The cabin is finished in dual-tone upholstery with flexible seating (60:40 split second row, reclining third row), rear AC vents, and ample luggage space, making it a family-friendly choice.

Also read: Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Gets Bold New Colour, 6 Airbags Standard

Tech & Connectivity

Equipped with Toyota i-Connect, the MPV supports smartwatch pairing, voice assistant, remote functions, and safety alerts. An updated 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and Arkamys Surround Sense* audio enhances in-cabin convenience.

Powertrain & Efficiency

The Rumion draws power from a 1.5L K-Series engine, offered with NeoDrive (Petrol) and E-CNG options. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters. Fuel economy figures stand at 20.51 km/l (Petrol MT) and 26.11 km/kg (CNG).

Pricing & Warranty

Priced from ₹10.44 lakh (ex-showroom), the Rumion comes with a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty, extendable to 5 years/2,20,000 km, along with Express Maintenance and 24x7 roadside support.