2024 BMW R 12 nineT and BMW R 12 Launched in India

BMW has launched the all-new R 12 nineT and R 12 in India, with deliveries starting in September 2024. These motorcycles will be available as Completely Built-up Units (CBU).

The R 12 nineT and R 12, available as roadster and cruiser respectively, share a versatile design with a one-piece tubular spaceframe and flat airbox under the seat. The R 12 nineT features an aluminium tank, dynamic seating, and a compact rear end for improved ergonomics. Meanwhile, the R 12 sports a classic teardrop-shaped steel tank reminiscent of the 1970s “Toaster Tanks,” with a relaxed seating position and wide handlebars.

Both models boast an air/oil-cooled boxer engine. The R 12 nineT delivers 109 hp and 115 Nm of torque, while the R 12 offers 95 hp and 110 Nm. The newly developed tubular bridge steel spaceframe enhances the classic look and reduces weight. The exhaust system features a “Twin Pipe” design with distinct finishes for each model.

The 2024 BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 have been priced at Rs 20.90 lakh and Rs 19.90 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.