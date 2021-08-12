Kawasaki Z650 Colour Updated for MY2022, Price Remains Unchanged

The Kawasaki Z650 colour has been updated for MY2022. The most affordable model in the company’s Z range of motorcycles is now available in a new Candy Lime Green Type 3 paint scheme. Thankfully, Kawasaki has not increased the price of the middleweight naked bike.

The new colour of the 2022 Kawasaki Z650 features a combination of black and green that suits the naked character of the motorcycle. Apart from green highlights on the body parts, Kawasaki has also used the colour for the motorcycle’s frame and pinstripes on the wheels. The new Candy Lime Green Type 3 colour is now the only available option to pick and costs INR 6.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Apart from the updated colour, no other changes have been made to the motorcycle. It continues to draw power from the 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 68 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 6,700 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

The Kawasaki Z650 come equipped with a 4.3-inch fully-digital TFT instrument cluster which supports smartphone connectivity via Kawasaki’s Rideology mobile app. Customers can connect their smartphones via Bluetooth and use several telephony functions and much more. It also gets new Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tyres, which promise to provide all the grip that the motorbike needs.

Some of the other key features of the Z650 include an LED headlamp and 120mm and 160mm wide front and rear tyre respectively. The suspension setup consists of 41mm telescopic front forks with 125mm of travel and a pre-load adjustable horizontal back-link with 130mm of travel. The braking duties are handled by dual semi-floating 300mm front petal discs and a single 220mm rear disc.