New Ducati Monster India Launch Soon, 111 BHP Naked Bike Teased

The all-new Ducati Monster India launch will happen soon. The 111 BHP naked bike has been teased for our country for the first time.

Ducati India has teased the new Monster on its social media channels. The short video clip shows us the silhouette of the naked motorcycle which is more than sufficient to confirm that it is none other than the new Ducati Monster. Apart from that, the hashtag “Just Fun” also points to the same model. Ducati India has not disclosed the exact launch date but the teaser video confirms that it is going to happen soon.

The all-new Ducati Monster was globally unveiled in December last year. It is powered by a 937cc L-twin Testastretta 11-degree engine. Compared to the motor of the previous Monster 821, it is larger and also lighter by 2.5 kg. From this new engine, Ducati is extracting out 111 hp at 9250 rpm and 93 Nm at 6500 rpm. To provide thrilling performance as well as pleasurable and easy riding, Ducati has ensured that the new Monster has a strong medium-low range. And for the transmission, there is a new 6-speed gearbox which is accompanied by Ducati Quick Shift Up/Down quickshfiter as standard.

The standard electronic equipment on the new Ducati Monster includes Cornering ABS, Traction Control and Wheelie Control - all adjustable to different levels of intervention. The sporty character of the bike is also underlined by the Launch Control which ensures lightning-fast starts. Ducati has also incorporated three Riding Modes (Sport, Urban, Touring). Everything is easily managed through the handlebar controls and the 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster.

The new Ducati Monster has been created from the ground up. It certainly looks captivating. It features a very attractive LED headlamp whose appearance is further accentuated by the LED DRL. The front of the naked bike is muscular, sporty, and bold. Looking at the new Monster from the side makes you realise how compact it actually is. The sculpted fuel tank, exposed bend pipes, upswept dual-exhaust, and sporty tail section are the top features to drool upon. Overall, the new Monster certainly looks modern and is immediately recognisable as a Monster.