2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S Launched in India, Features New Colour Option

India Kawasaki Motors has been updating its product lineup by launching the MY2022 version of select models. The company has recently introduced the 2022 Ninja 650 and Z650 and now, it has launched the 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S.

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S features a new colour option called Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey. The middleweight cruiser is now available in only this paint scheme. Earlier it used to come in the Metallic Flat Raw Greystone livery.

The new Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Grey features grey on the fuel tank along with silver colour to set up the fine contrast between the colour combination. In further addition to the eye-catchy colour scheme, a green line successfully runs over the fuel tank, radiator side covers and wheel rims confidently grabbing the attraction of people and describing the brand identity of Kawasaki.

Apart from the new colour option, no other changes have been implemented. The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S continues to draw power from the same 649cc parallel-twin engine which produces 61 PS of maximum power and 62.4 Nm of peak torque. It also has Kawasaki’s Egrofit system that allows customers to set the handlebar and footpeg position as per their convenience. As far as the hardware is concerned, a pair of 41mm telescopic front forks and an offset rear monoshock handle the suspension duties. The braking set-up includes a single 300mm disc brake at the front and a 250mm disc brake at the rear aided by ABS.

The 2022 Kawasaki Vulcan S has been priced at INR 6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) which is the same amount that the company was asking for the middleweight cruiser’s previous model. The Vulcan S is the only offering in Kawsaki's this range of motorcycles in India.