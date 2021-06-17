2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse India Launch Soon, Teaser Released

The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse will be launched in India soon as the legendary two-wheeler brand has released the first teaser image of the V-twin cruiser.

Indian Motorcycle has released the first teaser image of the 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse. The company took to its social media channels to share the teaser picture which contains a silhouette of the upcoming cruiser and gives us a glimpse of the motorcycle’s V-twin engine, fuel tank, and rear cowl. The rearview mirrors, headlight mask, front fender, and turn signals are also visible. The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse teaser image also says, “Coming Soon”, thus, revealing that the beautiful cruiser will be launched in India in the coming days or weeks.

Earlier this year in March, Indian Motorcycle had announced the 2022 Indian Chief lineup for the Indian market. It will consist of the Chief Dark Horse, Chief Bobber Dark Horse, and Super Chief Limited. The company had also shared that the entry-level model will start from INR 20,75,922 (ex-showroom). However, the prices of the other two models weren’t disclosed.

Indian Motorcycle had also released a press statement saying that its 2022 Chief lineup had reached dealerships across the country. Interested buyers can visit the outlets and check out the new models. Bookings for the updated range had also been opened. Customers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 3 lakh. Now, the company is all set to finally launch the 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, one of the 3 models in the 2022 Chief lineup, in our country.

Indian Motorcycle has taken into account customer feedback to improve its Chief lineup for MY2022. The new models will come equipped with next-level technological upgrades. They will also be more approachable by a wider spectrum of riders thanks to the shorter wheelbase, low seat height, and reduced weight.

The 2022 Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse will be powered by the brand’s Thunderstroke 116 V-twin air-cooled engine that pumps out 162 Nm of peak torque at 3200 rpm. It has a displacement of 1890cc and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. On an empty tank, the motorcycle weighs 304 kg. Some of its key features include a LED headlamp, blacked-out bobber design, 4-inch touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

For more Indian Motorcycle news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.