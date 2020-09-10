2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition launched in the USA

Yamaha has launched the Monster Energy MotoGP Edition of the Yamaha YZF-R3 as the 2021 model in the USA. Priced at USD 5,599, which converts to INR 4.40 lakh, the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition gets cosmetic changes only.

For those who are really picky when it comes to the way their motorcycles look, the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition should be quite appealing to them. It should also attract a lot of MotoGP fans, especially who cheer for the multiple time championship winner Valentino Rossi.

Yamaha has not altered the design of the new R3. Features such as the twin headlamps, sculpted fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, and fully-digital instrument cluster remain the same as before. Even the sporty split seats, high-rise tail section, and attractive exhaust have been carried over without any changes.

What new here, is the livery. The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition pulls your attention thanks to the black and blue colour scheme with stylish graphics. This is the exact same livery which the current Yamaha MotoGP bikes have. And it sure looks pretty good and should be able to make the new R3 stand out of the crowd.

As far as the specifications go, powering the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition is the same old, tried and tested 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine which is more than capable of providing an overall fun riding experience.

While Yamaha has launched the new R3 in the States, here in India, we still have not received the BS6 version of the motorcycle. In fact, Yamaha did not even launch the updated model in our country, which is kind of a bummer because the R3 did create its own fan base of enthusiasts who realised what they were paying for.

We hope Yamaha would bring the new R3 in India very soon. Do you?

