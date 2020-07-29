250cc 4-cylinder Yamaha R25M (Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R rival) in the works?

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R has been one of the most-awaited motorcycles of the year. The biggest reason behind it is the fact that it features a 250cc 4-cylinder engine which is capable of pumping out 51 PS (with RAM air intake) of maximum power at 15,500 rpm. The four cylinders arranged in an inline fashion also ensure that all that horsepower is delivered with minimal vibrations. On top of that, the melodious exhaust note is a bonus.

With the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R, two things were quite obvious. First, for a 250cc motorcycle, it will be an extravagant affair. For reference, in Indonesia, its standard version retails at IDR 96 million which converts to INR 4,93,237, whereas the Special Edition model costs IDR 112.9 million (INR 5,76,471). Similarly, the Ninja ZX-25R carries a price tag of NZD 15,990 (excluding ORC) in New Zealand. That converts to a whopping INR 7,96,972.

The second obvious thing about the Ninja ZX-25R is that it will stir the motorcycle industry pretty well. And that’s exactly what’s happening. As per the latest reports, to rival the Kawasaki’s quarter-litre Ninja, Yamaha has started working on its own 250cc 4-cylinder motorcycle which is likely to go by the name Yamaha R25M.

While there are no details regarding the rumoured Yamaha R25M as of now, it is being speculated that the 250cc 4-cylinder Yamaha would produce close to 50 PS of maximum power. As far as the bike’s features are concerned, even though it would be too early to comment on that, the Yamaha R25M is likely to borrow design cues from the litre-class king, the Yamaha R1M. The Japanese firm is also expected to implement an advanced electronics package that would include a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, riding modes, ABS, and more.

And it is not just Yamaha who has reacted to Kawasaki’s Ninja ZX-25R. Some rumours suggest that Honda is also developing a 4-cylinder 250cc CBR250R-R. We are expecting to gain more information on both the new quarter-litre 4-cylinder Japanese motorcycles in the coming days. So keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com to stay updated.

