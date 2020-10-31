All-new 2021 Triumph Trident 660 unveiled, to launch in India next year

Triumph has unveiled the all-new 2021 Trident 660. The latest motorcycle from the British company had received quite some attention ever since its design prototype was showcased to the public earlier this year. Now, since the bike has been officially revealed, most of the details have come out as well.

2021 Triumph Trident 660 Engine

Powering the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 is a 660cc inline 3-cylinder motor which has been tuned to churn out 81 hp of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque. Speculations were made that the Trident 660 engine is the same unit which Triumph uses in the latest Street Triple S, however, the company has confirmed that it isn’t. In fact, Triumph has said that the Trident 660’s powerplant has 67 new components.

Another impressive fact about the new 2021 Trident 660 is that Triumph has assigned it a service interval of 16,000 km. For the transmission, the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 will feature a 6-speed gearbox that could be accompanied by a bi-directional quickshifter as an optional accessory.

2021 Triumph Trident 660 Key Features

The 2021 Trident 660 would be an entry-level middleweight roadster, however, that does not mean that Triumph has cut any slack when it comes to quality and features. The Trident 660 appears to be rock-solid, just like its elder siblings. As for the features, it has a very elegant-looking single-pod fully-digital instrument cluster that has Bluetooth connectivity. The 2021 Trident 660 also has traction control and two riding modes (Road and Rain). While the traction control can be completely switched off, the dual-channel ABS cannot.

Coming to the key hardware of the motorcycle, its suspension setup is from Showa, the braking duties are handled by two-piston Nissin callipers with twin 310mm discs upfront. The tyres on the motorcycle are from Michelin (Road 5).

2021 Triumph Trident 660 India Launch

The Trident 660 would not only be an important product for Triumph in the international markets, this motorcycle could also be a game-changer for the British company here in India. Triumph will bring the all-new Trident 660 in our country sometime in 2021 via the CKD route. While we are still waiting for an official word about the pricing, speculations suggest that the Trident 660 would be priced around the INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

If Triumph manages to do that, the 2021 Trident 660 would certainly be looked upon by many enthusiasts who would like to upgrade to a middleweight motorcycle or just want to become a part of the Triumph family without spending a fortune. When launched in India, the 2021 Trident 660 will compete with the Kawasaki Z650.

We really like the 2021 Triumph Trident 660 as an overall package and are eagerly waiting for the company to bring the new motorcycle here in India so we can get a chance to swing our legs over the machine and test it out.

