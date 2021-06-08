2021 Triumph Speed Twin India Pre-Bookings Open

It was just last week when the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin was globally revealed. The iconic British brand didn’t announce any specific timeline for the arrival of the new Speed Twin in India. However, it seems that the updated model will be introduced in our country soon as its pre-bookings are now open.

Triumph Motorcycles India took to its social media channels to announce that it has started accepting pre-bookings for the new Speed Twin. Interested buyers can reserve one by paying a token amount of INR 50,000. While the price of the motorcycle remains unknown as of now, it is expected to be around the INR 10 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Regarding the launch, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin should start reaching the dealerships in the coming few weeks.

Triumph Motorcycles says that for 2021, it has updated the Speed Twin in every dimension - from power and performance, from handling to technology and style; making the new model a perfect combination of character, style and genuine performance. The 2021 Speed Twin is powered by a Euro5/BS6 compliant 1200cc parallel-twin engine that puts out 3 PS more than its predecessor. The max power of 100 PS is generated at 7250 rpm and the peak torque of 112 Nm kicks in at 4250 rpm which is 500 rpm lower down in the rev range when compared to the previous generation Speed Twin.

Some of the other key features of the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin include:

New suspension setup for the front end - a pair of 43mm Marzocchi USD front forks with cartridge damping.

Twin 320mm rotors at the front accompanied by Brembo M50 radial monobloc calipers for improved braking.

Set of lightweight, cast aluminium wheels wearing Metzeler Racetec RR tyres.

3 riding modes as before, however, they’ve been tweaked for 2021 Speed Twin.

New twin upswept sporty silencers with brushed stainless-steel headers.

Anodised headlight and mudguard mounts.

Distinctive fuel tank graphics.

3 colour options - Red Hopper, Matt Storm Grey, and Jet Black.

