2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber Launched in India - Details Inside

The 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber has been launched in India. It’s the latest addition to the British brand’s “Modern Classics” range of motorcycles that include models such as the Triumph Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, and the recently launched Street Scrambler Sandstorm and Scrambler 1200 Steve McQueen Edition.

The new Triumph Bonneville Bobber in its Jet Black colour is available at INR 11.75 lakh*. The Cordovan Red and Matte Storm Grey Matte Ironstone paint schemes have been priced at INR 11.88 lakh* and INR 12.05 lakh* respectively. Triumph Motorcycles is also offering 77 genuine accessories including an alternative high bar set-up, luggage and choice of seating options, and more.

Speaking at the launch of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber, M Shoeb Farooq, Business Head - Triumph Motorcycles India, said:

The Triumph Bobber has always had a demand among the Indian customers and due to this, we decided to bring the Bobber back after a gap of 1 year. The 2021 Bobber features new updates, with the blacked-out finishing giving the motorcycle a more stunning appeal. I’m sure the Bobber will make it to the garages of enthusiasts who have an eye for beautiful motorcycles with engaging performance. With the launch of the Bobber, our Modern Classic line-up now has a total of 9 motorcycles including 3 special editions which, by far is the largest modern classic portfolio offered by a premium manufacturer in the country offering motorcycles from 900ccc up to 1200cc platform.

Powering the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber is a 1200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank angle. The motor complies with the BS6 emission regulations and has been tuned to produce 78 PS of max power at 6100 rpm and 106 Nm of peak torque at 4000 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

Some of the other key features of the 2021 Triumph Bonneville Bobber include:

12L fuel tank

Two riding modes - rain and road

Slash-cut, sawn-off peashooter silencers

16,000 km service interval

47mm front forks

Triumph’s signature LED DRL

Blacked-out engine, cam, and sprocket cover

Revised instrument cluster

*Ex-showroom