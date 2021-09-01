2021 Triumph Speed Twin with 1200cc Engine Launched in India

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has been launched in India. The new model promises to deliver higher performance, better handling, enhanced technology and even more premium custom style and detailing.

Significantly updated for 2021, the characterful 1200cc twin-cylinder engine of the Triumph Speed Twin now has even higher performance as well as lower emissions, making it fully Euro5/BS6 compliant. The engine now delivers 3 PS more power with 100 PS at 7,250rpm, plus more power in the mid-range than the previous generation. Alongside the incredibly strong and linear power delivery, the 2021 Speed Twin also has a fuller torque curve, with a peak torque of 112 Nm arriving more than 500rpm lower down the rev range compared to the previous generation.

The 2021 Triumph Speed Twin comes equipped with higher specification 43mm Marzocchi USD front forks with cartridge damping, bringing a more confidence-inspiring and comfortable ride with 120mm wheel travel. These are perfectly matched to the twin rear suspension units with adjustable spring preload, and 120mm rear wheel travel, both precisely tuned for even better handling and the perfect modern roadster ride.

The braking performance is improved with new Brembo 4-piston M50 radial monobloc front brake calipers and twin 320mm Brembo discs. Alongside the Nissin 2-piston floating rear caliper with 220mm disc, and ABS fitted as standard, these deliver a stronger initial braking-bite, more feel and better fade characteristics. The new Speed Twin is also fitted with new cast aluminium wheels with a lightweight 12-spoke design wearing Metzeler Racetec RR tyres.

In terms of styling, the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin has premium details and finishes which are harmonised across the bike. They include brushed aluminium front and rear mudguards with new mounts, plus brushed aluminium side panel finishers and heel guards. More such details can be found in the new anodised headlamp mounts to compliment the painted headlamp bowl, classic Monza fuel cap and clear anodised aluminium swingarm.

Available in 3 colours - the new vibrant and lustrous Red Hopper scheme, the sophisticated Matt Storm Grey with subtle yellow accents, and the timeless Jet Black - the 2021 Triumph Speed Twin carries a sticker price of INR 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).