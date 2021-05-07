Can New Suzuki Hayabusa Beat More Potent 2020 Model in Drag Race?

The 1340cc inline 4-cylinder engine of the new Suzuki Hayabusa is tuned to produce 187bhp of max power and 150Nm of peak torque. In comparison, the 2020 model of the legendary motorcycle has got 197 horsepower and 155 Newton-metres of torque. So, can the 2021 ‘Busa beat the previous model in a quarter-mile drag race? Let’s find out in the video below.

Since the video has been uploaded on YouTube by Suzuki Australia, it seems that the drag race is being conducted in the Land of Kangaroos. Riding the 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa is 4 times Nation Pro Stock Champion, Maurice Allen. His competitor on the new ‘Busa is World Endurance Champion and Australian Superbike Champion, Steve Martin. As both are professional riders and the event is being organised on a proper drag strip, we expect to see unbiased results.

Both riders line up at the starting line and give each other a respectful nod before the race. We can see in the footage that the launch control on the new Suzuki Hayabusa is activated. As the lights go green, the two motorcycles instantly get off the mark and gain speeds insanely quick. The drone shot reveals that the new model is slightly ahead of the old one. As the race progresses, the latest Suzuki Hayabusa creates a bit more gap. Both machines cross the finish line blink of an eye apart from each other. The time board reveals that the new Suzuki Hayabusa covered the quarter-mile distance in just 10.03 seconds with a max speed of 145.14mph (233.58km/h). In comparison, the 2020 ‘Busa took 10.14 seconds to get past the finish line and reached a top speed of 142.88mph (229.94km/h).

Clearly, the new Suzuki Hayabusa is faster than the 2020 model in a quarter-mile drag race even though it has less power and torque. The reason could be that the company has worked on the aerodynamics of the new motorcycle. Also, the advanced electronics must have helped the rider to have the perfect launch.

