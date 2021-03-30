WATCH New Suzuki Hayabusa Cross 200km/h Blazingly Quick

The new Suzuki Hayabusa is powered by a 1340cc inline 4-cylinder Euro5-compliant liquid-cooled engine that produces 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. This motor is capable of taking this gigantic 264kg motorcycle to some serious speeds in a matter of seconds. In this video, watch the new Suzuki Hayabusa cross 200km/h blazingly quick and keep climbing up to 280km/h.

In the video, that has been uploaded on YouTube by NFS Motor Sport, we have a cockpit view of the new Suzuki Hayabusa. Although the instrument console of the motorcycle has been updated, it continues to have the speedometer and tachometer in analogue form. We can see how quickly the ‘Busa accelerates and achieves 100km/h and within seconds it crosses 200km/h. It continues to gain speed stress-free and almost touches 270km/h. During the second run, the rider is able to touch 280km/h. The motorcycle surely can go even further, however, there isn’t any more road left.

The official figures state that the new Suzuki Hayabusa can do the 0-100km/h and 0-200km/h sprint in 3.2 seconds and 6.8 seconds respectively. It has a limited top speed of 299km/h. And the motorcycle doesn’t just gain speeds easily, it’s also able to brake insanely quick. It features an advanced electronics package that includes traction control, engine brake control, anti-lift control system, 6-axis IMU along with the cornering ABS, and more.

The Suzuki Hayabusa has an immense fan following here in India. In fact, India was one of the last markets where the previous model of the Hayabusa was on sale before being discontinued. Considering that, the arrival of the new model in our country was inevitable. While Suzuki hasn’t given us a launch date, it did release a teaser confirming that the new Hayabusa will be hitting the Indian market soon.

