2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India Launch Nears, New Teaser Reveals

Suzuki Motorcycle India has released a new teaser video on its social media channels which reveals that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be launched in India soon. This should be welcoming news, especially for the enthusiasts and ‘Busa lovers, who have been impatiently waiting for the latest model to arrive in the country ever since it was globally revealed in February 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suzuki Motorcycle India (@suzuki2wheelers)

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa India

The new Suzuki Hayabusa teaser says, ‘The Ultimate Sport Bike, Coming Soon in India’. We can also see the silhouette of the motorcycle in the centre. Although the footage does not contain an exact launch date, we are expecting Suzuki Motorcycle India to reveal that too in the coming days/weeks.

Soon after the new Hayabusa was globally revealed, its unofficial bookings in India began. A few select dealerships have already started accepting reservations for the motorcycle. However, no details regarding the token amount have been shared.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Price

The previous model of the Hayabusa that was available in India via the CKD route, used to retail at INR 13.75 lakh*. Considering that the latest version comes with various new features and updates, its price will certainly be much higher. While there’s no official information, it is being anticipated that the new Suzuki Hayabusa would fall in the INR 17 lakh* - INR 20 lakh* price range.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Key Highlights

Bringing the gigantic machine to life is a 1340cc inline 4-cylinder engine which is Euro5-compliant. The motor has revised intake and exhaust systems and comes with ride-by-wire tech. It is capable of pumping out 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. For the transmission, a 6-speed gearbox is available.

The new Hayabusa also features a plethora of advanced electronics. It has the new Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that features SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) providing multiple riding modes. Other electronic rider aids consist of a power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom