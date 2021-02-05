2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Revealed - New Design, Engine, Electronics & More

A new name was added to the list of the ‘Hottest Motorcycles of 2021’ last month when the first teaser of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa was released. Now, the Japanese firm’s new flagship has finally made its global debut.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Design

Although Suzuki has reworked the design of the new ‘Busa, the changes are quite subtle and incorporated in such a way that the silhouette of the previous-gen model is intact. The new Hayabusa has a higher aerodynamic efficiency which would help it in not only achieving blazingly fast speeds but also be stable at those figures.

While the front end of the 2021 Hayabusa is very much similar to that of the previous model, the rear end has been totally revamped. It features a brand-new dual taillight setup. The rear seat cowl is also bigger. And, of course, the new dual exhausts.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Specs

Powering the new Hayabusa is a 1340cc inline 4-cylinder engine. It complies with the stricter Euro 5 emission regulations that are equivalent to the BS6 standards we have here in India. The liquid-cooled motor features revised intake and exhaust systems and comes with ride-by-wire tech. As far as the output figures are concerned, it produces 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. For the transmission, a 6-speed gearbox is available.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Dimensions Aspect Measurement Length 2180mm Width 735mm Height 1165mm Wheelbase 1480mm Ground Clearance 125mm Seat Height 800mm Kerb Weight 264kg

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Electronics

This is one of the many areas where the new Hayabusa is miles ahead of the previous model. It comes equipped with a plethora of electronics including the new Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) that features SDMS (Suzuki Drive Mode Selector) providing multiple riding modes. Other electronic rider aids consist of a power mode selector, traction control, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system. The new 6-axis IMU comes along with the cornering ABS. Suzuki has also thrown in an Active Speed Limiter which will prevent the motorcycle from crossing a manual set speed limit. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle has also been updated with a new TFT display in the middle.

2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Launch Details

Europe will be the first market to receive the 2021 Hayabusa with 3 colour options by the end of this month. The new motorcycle is expected to then reach North America followed by Japan. While Suzuki has not disclosed any information regarding the arrival of the new ‘Busa in India, speculations say that it might happen during the second half of the year.

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.