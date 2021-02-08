Why New Suzuki Hayabusa Could Launch in India Sooner than Expected?

Veils from the new Suzuki Hayabusa were pulled off last week revealing the third-generation model of one of the most popular motorcycles of all time. The fans all over the world are now waiting for the new bike to reach the dealerships. While it is being said that Europe will be the first market to receive the latest ‘Busa, Suzuki has remained tight-lipped about its arrival here in India.

New Suzuki Hayabusa Launch in India

If the speculations are to be believed, the Suzuki would bring the new Hayabusa in India some time during the second half of this year; a specific timeline is not known. However, it could be launched in our country sooner than expected. Here’s why.

Based on our sources, the unofficial bookings of the new Suzuki Hayabusa in India have commenced. A few select dealerships have started accepting reservations for the motorcycle. The booking amount, however, has not been confirmed as of now.

Although Suzuki has not made anything official, this latest development could imply that the Japanese firm could be working out plans to introduce the new Hayabusa in the Indian market soon.

New Suzuki Hayabusa Price in India

While the Hayabusa is indeed a great machine, one of the main reasons behind its success in India was its much lower price tag compared to those of the other superbikes available. The previous model that was brought in via the CKD route retailed at INR 13.75 lakh* before getting discontinued. Considering this and all the new features that the third-gen Hayabusa has, we wouldn’t be surprised if Suzuki asks for around INR 17-19 lakh*.

*Ex-showroom