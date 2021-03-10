2021 Suzuki Hayabusa Exhaust Note - Sounds Well Mannered?

We know that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa will be coming to India. In fact, it was just last week when Suzuki Motorcycle India took to its social media channels to release a teaser video which confirms that the new Falcon will be launched in our country soon, although an exact date hasn’t been revealed. Well, while we wait for the new motorcycle to make its way to the Indian shores, here’s a small video of how the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa exhaust note sounds like.

We can see in the footage that the mighty Suzuki Hayabusa Busa is already fired up. At idle, there’s the typical in-line 4-cylinder growl but we feel it’s a bit well mannered. Perhaps, the stricter Euro 5 emission regulations have something to do with it. Moving ahead in the video, the motorcycle is revved up to 5-6K rpm where the exhaust note becomes much more prominent. The gigantic 1340cc engine, producing 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm, does make some good noise, however, we still feel that the new Hayabusa sounds a bit polite. Don’t you think? Perhaps, things would get interesting at higher revs.

The video also shows the updated instrument console of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa which features an analogue rev counter, speedometer, fuel gauge, and engine temp gauge. In the centre is the new display which shows a plethora of information such as the gear position indicator, traction control settings, clock, SDMS mode, odometer, and much more. The new Hayabusa also comes with a power mode selector, engine brake control, bi-directional quick shift system, launch control, cruise control, and anti-lift control system.

Considering that the previous iteration of the Suzuki Hayabusa that was available in India via the CKD route, used to retail at INR 13.75 lakh*, the latest version will certainly cost much higher. While there’s no official information, it is being anticipated that it would fall in the INR 17 lakh* - INR 20 lakh* price range.

*Ex-showroom