Listen to 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa w/ Akrapovic Exhausts

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa uses a 1340cc inline 4-cylinder engine which complies with the Euro5 emission regulations. The Japanese company has done several changes to the powerplant to reduce harmful emissions. For example, the engine has revised intake and exhaust systems and comes with ride-by-wire tech. As for the output figures, it is capable of pumping out 187bhp of max power at 9700rpm and 150Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

Even though the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa’s engine is more eco-friendly, it is still a gigantic inline-4 which means it would have a pleasing exhaust note. While we have already listened to how the motorcycle sounds in its stock setup, this time we’ve come across a video in which a pair of Akrapovic mufflers have been installed on the bike.

We can see in the footage that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa with Akrapovic exhausts is already fired. Surprisingly, it doesn’t sound too loud while idling. A few seconds into the video, the motorcycle is then revved up a little and that’s when we hear the inline-4 symphony. However, we feel that the sound of the exhaust note is still well contained or, perhaps, it’s just because the revs aren’t being raised too high. Most probably, things would become much sweeter when the motorcycle is actually ridden in its full glory.

Do you think that the exhaust note of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa with Akrapovic exhausts is somewhat mild to its nature? Let us know in the comments below.

For those who’ve been waiting for the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa to arrive here in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India has confirmed that it will be bringing the new Falcon very soon. Earlier this month, the company had released a teaser video regarding the same. However, an exact date when the new Hayabusa will make its way into the Indian market hasn’t been disclosed yet. Unofficial bookings of the upcoming bike are already underway at a few select dealerships.

