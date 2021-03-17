2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R w/ 200PS Launched in India

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was unveiled globally late last year. While the specs of the updated litre-class motorcycle were revealed back then, Kawasaki didn’t say when it will bring the new bike to India. Earlier this year, reports suggested that the new Ninja ZX-10R will make its way to the Indian shores by the end of Q1 2021. Well, now it has!

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has been launched in India for an ex-showroom price of INR 14.99 lakh. It will be available in two colour options - Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2. The Japanese two-wheeler giant has made a plethora of changes in the latest iteration of the litre-class bike to make it go that much faster.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Specs

Powering the new Ninja ZX-10R is a familiar 998cc inline 4-cylinder engine, however, it now features several new components and also complies with the BS6 emission regulations. The motor comes with redesigned intake ports and valve train, Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) coating on finger-followers, titanium intake and exhaust valves, dry film lubricant on the piston skirts, and more.

As for the output figures, this engine has been tuned to produce 203PS of max power at 13,200rpm which can be increased to 213PS with RAM air intake. The peak torque of 114.9Nm is generated at 11,400rpm. Mated to this engine is a 6-speed gearbox.

Some of the other key highlights include:

Electronic throttle valves

New air-cooled oil cooler based on the feedback from Kawasaki’s World SBK race machine

Updated Exhaust system

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R Features

The new Ninja ZX-10R has improved aerodynamics. Kawasaki says that it has used integrated winglets into the structure of the cowling, resulting in an additional downforce which is approximately 17% higher than that of the previous model. The rear seat is also culminated to create a low-pressure area behind the rider, to prevent air drag during frequent manoeuvring.

In terms of electronics, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has the following key elements:

TFT Colour Instrumentation

Smartphone Connectivity via RIDEOLOGY App

Electronic Cruise Control

S-KTRC (Sport-Kawasaki Traction control)

KLCM (Kawasaki Launch Control Mode)

KCMF (Kawasaki Cornering Management Function)

Power Modes (Full/Middle/Low)

Integrated Riding Modes (Sport/Road/Rain/Rider (Manual))

Kawasaki Engine Brake Control

KIBS (Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System)

Ohlins Electronic Steering Damper

KQS (Kawasaki Quick Shifter)

For more Kawasaki news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.