2021 Suzuki Hayabusa w/ Akrapovic Exhaust Looks & Sounds Beautiful

Here’s a video of the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa that is running an Akrapovic exhaust system. Being an inline 4-cylinder motorcycle, it sounds even more pleasing with the aftermarket pipe. However, the single, side-mounted exhaust also enhances the overall aesthetics of this gigantic rocket on two wheels.

The Suzuki Hayabusa has always had dual exhausts. They have indeed become an integral part of the motorcycle’s overall design. Since the ‘Busa is a heavy bike, the dual exhaust setup somehow suits the machine. Perhaps, that’s why Suzuki carried forward the twin pipes to the 3rd-gen model, of course, with design and internal changes. And, to be honest, they do look kind of cool and in sync with the new dual taillight assembly.

However, it wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the single, side-mounted Akrapovic exhaust also looks fantastic on the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa. It changes the visual appeal of the motorcycle, especially from the rear. The bike now looks cleaner, lightweight, and sportier. And, of course, it sounds brilliant, too.

We can see in the video that the 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa with the Akrapovic exhaust cranks up with a growl. It has a typical and beautiful inline-4 sound which becomes intense as the revs climb. After doing a quick walkaround, the owner gives the motorcycle a few revs and the exhaust note becomes more prominent. It will certainly sound even more awesome while riding. Don’t you agree?

The 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has a 1340cc inline 4-cylinder engine that has been tuned to pump out 187bhp of max power and 150Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle comes equipped with a host of advanced rider electronic aids such as launch control, anti-lift control, traction control, engine brake control, and more.

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched the new Hayabusa last month at INR 16.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The first batch of 101 units sold out within 2 days since the bookings were opened.

