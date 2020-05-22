2021 Renault Captur facelift interior and rear end revealed - IAB Report

In March, the 2021 Renault Captur facelift for emerging markets was partially revealed. Now, it has been fully revealed ahead of the market premiere in Russia.

The biggest change in the Renault Captur, or Renault Kaptur as they call it in its first market, with the mid-cycle refresh is the switch to a new platform, which is quite unusual. No, the emerging market version hasn’t switched to the CMF-B platform like the developed market version. It has switched to an improved version of the B0 platform called B0+.

The B0+ platform debuted in the Renault Arkana coupe-crossover, of which a South Korea-only CMF-B version also exists. More than 55% of the B0+ platform’s components are new. In addition to the B0+ platform, the HR13 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine co-developed with Daimler, as well as a new generation X-Tronic CVT, have made it to the Renault Captur. The new engine produces 150 PS of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque and it can be had with the new CVT.

The visual changes brought to the Renault Captur with the mid-life refresh are rather subtle. On the outside, there’s a chrome-studded radiator grille and a set of new alloy wheels. Inside, more shiny trim has been adopted for enhanced styling. The steering wheel and infotainment system have been changed.

While the old infotainment system had a 7-inch display, the new one has an 8-inch display. The edge-to-edge display and the cleaner graphics give a more upmarket appeal to the interior. Moreover, the new system allows wireless updates and supports various connected vehicle services including remote engine start.

Will the Renault Captur made in India also switch to the B0+ platform with the mid-life facelift? Probably no. Given the poor sales, the high costs in introducing a new platform in the middle of the lifecycle may not be feasible in our market. The focus might be more on bringing comprehensive changes to the design and equipment instead. Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.