2021 Norton Atlas Nomad 650 & Ranger 650 bookings open - Report

The Norton Atlas Nomad 650 and Ranger 650 were globally announced back in 2018. However, they never made it to the showrooms most probably because of the financial woes that the company was facing. Things started to fall into place for the British brand ever since it was acquired by TVS Motor Company, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, earlier this year. Now, as per the latest reports, Norton Motorcycles has started accepting bookings for the 2021 Atlas Nomad 650 and Ranger 650.

Norton Motorcycles has listed a form on its official website regarding the Atlas 650 models. Interested buyers can register themselves by filling out the required details. The booking amount is said to be GBP 500 (INR 49,272). The bikes are expected to be available in May 2021. No further information has been shared by the company. Even the pricing of the motorcycles has not been announced as of now.

On one hand, bookings for the Norton Atlas Nomad 650 and Ranger 650 are reportedly open. On the other hand, based on the earlier reports, neither of the two motorcycles would hit the production line until late 2021. The interim Norton CEO, John Russel, had revealed that the Atlas range of motorcycles are still under development and won’t be ready until late next year. In fact, the company is supposedly working on the new Norton V4RR which is scheduled to be unveiled before the end of 2020. This will be the first motorcycle made by the iconic British brand under the ownership of Hosur-based TVS Motor Company.

Perhaps, TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles would release an official statement soon to clear things out. The Norton Atlas Nomad 650 and Ranger 650 will share a 650cc parallel-twin engine that can deliver 84 bhp of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque. While the Atlas Nomad is aimed to be a road-focused motorcycle, the Atlas Ranger is designed to handle off-road conditions as well.

[Source: moto.it]