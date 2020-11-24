New Norton V4RR to break cover this year, 1st bike under TVS ownership

Norton’s new CEO, John Russell, has confirmed that the new Norton V4RR will be unveiled before the year-end. This will be the first motorcycle made by the iconic British brand under the ownership of Hosur-based TVS Motor Company.

TVS Motor Company, one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India, had successfully acquired Norton Motorcycles earlier this year in an all-cash deal of GBP 16 million (INR 157 crore). The new V4RR will be the first Norton motorcycle created under the TVS Motor Company’s ownership.

Speaking in an interview, Russell, said:

TVS bought Norton because it was once in a generation opportunity to buy one of the great brands of the motorcycle industry. It is our job, our goal to make sure the foundations we create now create the real potential to unlock this brand and deliver its potential long term. Much of what we are working on now so intensely, is invisible to our customers and enthusiasts but at the heart of what we're doing is this bike, which will be the first one available from the new Norton at the end of this year.

The Norton V4RR will use a gigantic 1200cc V4 engine that is said to have a power output of 200 bhp at 12,500 rpm. The peak torque of 130 Nm is generated at 10,000 rpm. The motorcycle will also feature high-end equipment. For example, the suspension system will consist of top-notch Ohlins NIX 30 at the front and Ohlins TTXGP Norton bespoke at the rear.

Norton has used its experience at the Isle of Man TT to create the V4RR. Since this motorcycle has been bred on the racetrack, there is no doubt it is going to have traits of a race machine. The new motorcycle is listed on the company’s official website as ‘coming in 2021’, however, it’s arrival here in India is questionable.

