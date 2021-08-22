2021 Nissan Altima Named 'Best Car for Teens' in $30K-$35K Range in US

The 2021 Nissan Altima has been named to U.S. News & World Report’s annual “Best Cars for Teens’ list as the top car choice in the $30,000 to $35,000 category. The vehicles selected are determined to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features, and top critics’ recommendations.

The 2021 Nissan Altima features include Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies such as ProPILOT Assist and Safety Shield 360 with Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and High Beam Assist.

Jamie Page Deaton, Executive Editor of U.S. News Best Cars, said, “The winners of the Best Cars for Teens awards all have active safety features that can help teens safely develop their driving skills while lowering the risk that they’ll be involved in a collision. The winners also have strong crash test ratings, so if a collision occurs, there’s a better chance of occupants being protected.”

In addition to its standard front-wheel drive, the 2021 Nissan Altima is available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, which uses an advanced torque split control strategy that automatically redistributes torque to the wheels (from 0:100 front up to 50:50 front-to-rear) according to road and driving conditions.

