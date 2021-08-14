Hyundai Rolls Out 5 Millionth Vehicle from its Alabama Factory in US

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) leadership, team members, and special guests have recently celebrated the 5 millionth vehicle built at Hyundai’s US assembly plant. HMMA reached the 5 million mark in less than 17 years, starting production in May 2005.

The 5 millionth vehicle was a Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle that was built on July 27, 2021. To reach this achievement, HMMA has produced 2,562,880 Sonatas, 1,489,568 Elantras, 908,779 Santa Fes, 36,989 Tucsons, and 1,784 Santa Cruzes.

“The 5 millionth vehicle represents a tremendous achievement for Hyundai Motor North America. We could not have achieved this success without the strong leadership and commitment of our team members in Alabama. Hyundai will continue to invest and grow throughout the region,” said José Muñoz, Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

“Reaching today’s milestone in HMMA’s storied history in Alabama would not have been possible without the energy and enthusiasm of our valued team members, the dependability of our supplier network and unwavering support of state and local governments,” said HMMA President and CEO Ernie Kim.

HMMA recently completed a plant expansion to support the addition of its fourth and fifth models, the Tucson and Santa Cruz, that joined Sonata, Elantra and Santa Fe. The addition of these models further enhances HMMA’s ability to adjust its vehicle production with market demand.