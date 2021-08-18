Which Are the Best New Cars & SUVs for Teens? Hyundai Grasps Top Spots

Have you ever wondered which are the best new cars and SUVs for teens? Well, it seems that Hyundai cars are at the top of the list because four Hyundai models have been named the “Best Cars and SUVs for Teens” in the US.

In the crowded sedan and SUV marketplace, Hyundai stands out for its advanced safety, Bluelink connected car system, and driver assistance features, which keep teens safe. Following are the Hyundai cars that have been named the “Best Cars and SUVs for Teens” in the US.

Best Car for Teens $20K to $25K – 2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $20K to $25K – 2021 Hyundai Kona

Best Car for Teens $25K to $30K – 2021 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid

Best SUV for Teens $35K to $40K – 2021 Santa Fe Hybrid

All 2021 “Best New Cars for Teens” are available with the forward collision warning and forward automatic emergency braking, as well as lane departure warning and lane-keep assist. All winners also have teen driver controls or available smartphone apps that send parents alerts when the car goes over a set speed or is driven outside a set geographic area or time period. These features allow parents to set limits for teen drivers and have an ongoing conversation with their teens about responsible driving habits.

To be named one of the “Best New Cars for Teens”, a vehicle has to have the best combination of predicted reliability ratings, crash test scores, available advanced driver assistance features, and top critics’ recommendations in the US News Best Cars rankings in its price category. To be named a “Best Used Car for Teens”, a vehicle must be from the 2016 through 2018 model years and have the best combination of dependability and safety ratings, projected ownership costs, positive reviews from critics when it was new, and available tech that can help prevent crashes or lessen their severity.