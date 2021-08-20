2022 Hyundai Elantra N for North America Features WRC-Inspired Tech

The all-new and thrilling 2022 Hyundai Elantra has been unveiled for the North American market. Being an “N” model, the new sedan packs in high performance, strong, dynamic driving capabilities, and aggressive design elements over the standard model that is already on sale in the region. It also features tech that is inspired by the WRC rally cars.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine that puts out 276 HP of max power at 5500-6000 rpm and 391 Nm of peak torque at 2100-4700 rpm. With the N Grin Shift (NGS), the boost pressure temporarily increases, briefly increasing the power output to 286 HP. For the transmission, there’s an N eight-speed wet, dual-clutch unit and a standard, close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox.

The 2022 Hyundai Elantra N features the N Corner Carving Differential (e-LSD), Variable Exhaust Valve System, and Launch Control - all of which are specialised, high-performance standard features. To further enhance handling character, the new sedan provides robust braking performance. The 14.2-inch brake rotors are equipped with high-friction pads to ensure best-in-class stopping power.

For the first time ever in a Hyundai, the 2022 Elantra N applies an integrated drive axle (IDA), inspired by technology in WRC rally cars. By integrating the drive shaft, wheel hub and bearing, a weight reduction of 1.72 kg enables a lighter and stronger driveline. Hyundai has also applied, for the first time, a dual-compound insulator to the front suspension. This, together with the dual-compound trailing-arm bushing achieves optimal performance in ride and handling as well as noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH).

Apart from offering great performance, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N also offers enhanced safety features. It is equipped with a full array of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Alert (RCCA), and Safe Exit Warning (SEW), among others.