Watch New Mahindra Thar Effortlessly Going Downstairs! - VIDEO

Last year, Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-gen Thar in our market. Right now, it is the most affordable 4X4 SUV one can get in the country. It is popular among buyers for its signature Jeep looks, grunty motor and good off-road capabilities. So far, we have seen several videos of the 2020 Mahindra Thar crossing a river or dune bashing. Today, however, we have a video in which the SUV can be seen going downstairs!

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named Tushar Babbar. In the video, one can see the Mahindra off-roader coming down a steep set of stairs. The location of this video is not known. In the video, a man is guiding the driver so that he does not get stuck or damage the SUV. Moreover, we do not know if the SUV was in 4X4 low or 4X4 high mode. One can only see the car going down the stairs. Firstly, Mahindra Thar starts by going one stair at a time. Then the vehicle got used to the terrain and picks up some momentum. Then the SUV can be seen coming downstairs effortlessly. This video shows the amazing off-road capabilities of the second-gen Mahindra Thar.

The new Mahindra Thar derives power from 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The former develops 150 PS of power and 300 Nm of torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 130 PS and 300 Nm. Transmission duties are done by a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The carmaker is also planning to introduce the 5-door model of the SUV in the Indian market. It is expected to hit our shores by 2023 and will directly rival the likes of the upcoming 5-door Maruti Jimny. The new 5-door Mahindra Thar will have a longer wheelbase compared to that of the ongoing model. In the Indian market, the ongoing model of the second-gen Thar is retailed at a starting price of Rs 12.11 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base trim and goes all the way up to Rs 14.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the top-spec variant.

