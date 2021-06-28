Mahindra & Mahindra launched the second-gen Thar in our market last year, and it rapidly became popular among buyers. It is known among enthusiasts for its modern looks, decently equipped cabin and off-road capabilities. The second-gen Mahindra Thar is a true off-roader. But is it capable enough to compete with the Toyota Fortuner? Watch the video embedded below, which shows an off-road test between Mahindra Thar and Toyota Fortuner.

This video has been uploaded by a YouTube channel named Sanjeet Jaat. In the video, the vlogger shows a brand new Mahindra Thar 4X4 manual and Toyota Fortuner 4X4 AT competing against each other on an off-roading field. Toyota Fortuner is the first SUV to go on the off-roading course. The Toyota SUV was carefully crossing the slush, but it gets stuck. For a few minutes, the driver keeps on trying to rescue the SUV from the slush, but he failed to take out the Fortuner. On the other hand, the second-gen Mahindra Thar also faced some difficulties to cross the same off-roading course. The Mahindra SUV gets stuck, but it comes out after the driver tries a couple of times. The Toyota Fortuner was stuck deep in the slush, and it was not able to come out on its own.

In the video, the Mahindra Thar can be seen pulling the Toyota SUV from the front, but the Fortuner stuck deep in the slush, and the car was not able to come out at all. The actual rescue was not shown by the vlogger in the video. Afterwards, both SUVs can be seen having fun around the slushy farm. However, this video is not enough to judge the capabilities of both SUVs. There are several reasons behind it. The Mahindra Thar you see here gets stock tyres, and they were brands new. That’s why the Mahindra SUV was getting better traction in the slushy terrain. On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner was equipped with stock tyres, but they were not in their best condition. Moreover, the driver driving the Thar seems to be much more experienced compared to the one driving Toyota Fortuner.

